Vinicius snubbed in 2024 Ballon d'Or: Who was the last Brazilian to win the award?

Despite an outstanding year with Real Madrid and notable performances in the Champions League, Vinicius Jr. fell short in the 2024 Ballon d’Or race, with Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri taking home the honor. This year’s result adds to Brazil’s wait for a Ballon d’Or winner, prompting fans to ask: who was the last Brazilian to claim the prestigious award?
The last Brazilian player to lift the Ballon d’Or was Kaka, who won it in 2007 after a stellar season with AC Milan. That year, Kaka triumphed over two future legends, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, marking a historic achievement for both the player and Brazil.
*Developing story…
Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut & Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.