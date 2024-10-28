Vinicius snubbed in 2024 Ballon d'Or: Who was the last Brazilian to win the award?

With Rodri crowned as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, Vinicius Jr. was unable to end Brazil's long wait to see one of its own lift the prestigious award.

Despite an outstanding year with Real Madrid and notable performances in the Champions League, Vinicius Jr. fell short in the 2024 Ballon d’Or race, with Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri taking home the honor. This year’s result adds to Brazil’s wait for a Ballon d’Or winner, prompting fans to ask: who was the last Brazilian to claim the prestigious award?

The last Brazilian player to lift the Ballon d’Or was Kaka, who won it in 2007 after a stellar season with AC Milan. That year, Kaka triumphed over two future legends, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, marking a historic achievement for both the player and Brazil.

