Real Madrid has a tall order when they take on Manchester City at home in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal. In leg 1 Los Blancos flew on board a luxury jet with over 2,500 TV channels!

Real Madrid is soccer royalty, the top of the mountain when it comes to playing club soccer. Sure, teams like Manchester City and PSG want to be on that same mountain, but Real Madrid is still Real Madrid.

Despite coming back from England in their Leg 1 semifinal Champions League clash against City in defeat (3-4), Carlo Ancelotti’s side must like their chances at home on Wednesday. Real Madrid was able to turn around deficits before in the tournament and will look to do the same tomorrow night.

What Real Madrid won’t do is be flying on their luxurious private jet that would make Donald Trump jealous. The Airbus A380 has everything you can imagine, a plane fit for the Spanish champions.

What’s inside Real Madrid’s luxury private jet?

The pimped-out Airbus A380 has a private shower for each player, a huge nonalcoholic mini bar, and each player has their own bed to sleep in for long flights.

The plane’s home entertainment has 2,500 channels and each player has their own sink to wash up! The plane owned by sponsor Fly Emirates is decorated with the players' faces all over the aircraft.

The players have their own cell phone charging station and tablet, so they are very much entertained before arriving to their destination. Fly Emirates have a similar deal with Arsenal and PSG, but this jet Real Madrid has is truly world class.

