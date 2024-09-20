Real Madrid Vinicius Jr.'s controversial pick when naming the greatest soccer player in history

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior once named his choice for the greatest soccer player of all time, but his answer has changed over the years.

As Vinicius Jr. edges closer to potentially winning his first Ballon d’Or, the Real Madrid winger is poised to cap off the best season of his career. With the prestigious award ceremony set for October 28, the Brazilian star will join an elite group of players, all while past comments resurface about who he believes is the greatest soccer player in history. Vinicius has also weighed in on who the best player is today.

Back in March 2017, a young Vinicius was making waves in Rio de Janeiro. During an interview on Flamengo’s social media, he was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world at that time. His response was decisive, though it would evolve as his career progressed.

“Messi or Cristiano? … Messi, Messi,” said a teenage Vinicius, who at the time was even rumored to be on Barcelona’s radar, potentially joining forces with Messi. For years, this comment remained untouched, sparking various reactions on social media. However, in January 2023, a post on Vinicius’ social media accounts took a sharp turn in the ongoing debate.

During Real Madrid’s Supercopa de España appearance, Vinicius had the chance to snap a photo with Cristiano Ronaldo. He shared the image on social media, accompanied by a goat emoji, a clear nod to Ronaldo as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). The post reignited the debate, with fans speculating on his current stance. Time will tell if Vinicius makes any references to Messi or Ronaldo during the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

Vinicius’ photo with Cristiano Ronaldo posted in his Instragram account.

Vinicius is currently leading the race to claim his first-ever Ballon d’Or. Notably, this will be the first time in over 23 years that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo are nominated for the prestigious award.

Last Brazilians to win the Ballon d’Or

Brazil hasn’t produced a Ballon d’Or winner since 2007, when Ricardo Kaka took home the honor following a standout year with AC Milan. Before Kaká, Ronaldinho won in 2005, Ronaldo Nazário in 2002, and Rivaldo in 1999. For much of the award’s history, it was only open to European players.

Vinicius Jr.’s impressive numbers with Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, marking the start of a new era at the Bernabeu. His early days weren’t easy, but to date, the left-winger has scored 85 goals and provided 62 assists in 271 official appearances for the club. He has also racked up 13 titles, including two UEFA Champions League crowns in 2022 and 2024.