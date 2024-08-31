HC Carlo Ancelotti makes something clear about Real Madrid stars' Kylian Mbappe, Vini Jr

After a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, given the influx of stars in the latest transfer window, Real Madrid has managed just one victory in three matches. Their top player, Kylian Mbappe, has yet to score. In light of this, coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed the Frenchman’s performance and its impact on the play of Vinicius Jr.

The arrival of French star Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu generated excitement among fans but also brought some uncertainty about how the on-field relationship between the former PSG player and Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. would develop.

The connection between the two players has yet to bear fruit, and slowly but surely, criticism is beginning to fall on the experienced Italian coach, who is still fine-tuning details to resolve the situation. The current Champions League champion has achieved one win and two draws so far in the tournament.

Real Madrid is a serious contender for the title, alongside their arch-rival FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. However, their start to the season has been far from ideal, and they will need to keep working hard to achieve great things.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid look on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Ancelotti’s clear message about Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Given the criticism regarding the lack of cohesion in the attack so far, the coach stepped forward to clarify the situation concerning the two stars leading Real Madrid’s front line.

In statements to the press, the former Juventus and Milan coach declared: “For me, they are connecting well, and the offensive work is being done very well. It hasn’t been a problem because we’ve scored goals in every match.”

“Over time, they’ve connected better, not just Vinícius with Mbappé, but also Mbappé with the midfielders. Offensively, we have no issues. We haven’t had problems in the past years, and we won’t have them now that we have the best forwards in the world.“, Ancelotti concluded.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, celebrates after defeating Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.

Real Madrid and their gap with Barcelona

Regarding the gap that their classic rival has opened up after just a few rounds of the tournament, Ancelotti stated: “It’s a detail because what has affected us more are the matches themselves, the fact that we haven’t played at our best. The season is very long.”

He finally concluded: “We’re not happy, but not because of the four points, rather because we haven’t played at our best. The season is very long, and that doesn’t mean much.”

Kylian, Vinicius Jr., and the penalties

At a press conference, the coach was asked who is the primary penalty taker. Regarding this, Ancelotti stated: “It’s a decision made by the players.”

“It’s correct to give the responsibility to both Mbappé and Vinícius, so I prefer to let them decide because I have a lot of confidence in them. It will depend on how they are performing in the match and what each one needs.”