Real Madrid take on Espanyol at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, on Matchday 34 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch in the US 2021-2022 La Liga season

Real Madrid and Espanyol will meet at Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid) on Matchday 34 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this game such as, the date, kick-off time, and where to watch it in the US.

El Merengue are one step away from becoming La Liga champion. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti is in first place in the standings with 78 points and needs a draw or win against Espanyol to be champion. Real Madrid will play against Los Blanquiazules after being defeated by Manchester City 4-3 in the first leg of the 2021-2022 Champions League semi-finals.

On the flip side, Espanyol are in 13th place in the standings with 39 points. It have no chance of qualifying for any competition or relegation. In its last match, the team managed by Vicente Moreno Peris was beaten by Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Date

Real Madrid and Espanyol will face each other at Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, April 30, on Matchday 34 of 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol

The game to be played between Real Madrid and Espanyol on Matchday 34 of 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.