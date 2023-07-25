Real Madrid vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly match in your country

Real Madrid and Manchester United face each other this Wednesday, July 26 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid‘s season was far from the desired one. Although they made it all the way to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, and it’s clear that a team can’t always be champion, the way they lost to Manchester City was really painful for a team used to winning. It is clear that they must improve a lot if their desire is to win again the tournament in which they are the top winners.

For this they prepare in the best way with friendlies like this against Manchester United, another team that wants to improve what was done in 2022/2023. The “Red Devils” always seek to fight for titles and that is why they must improve their performance in this new season.

Real Madrid vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Croatia: 2:30 AM (July 27)

France: 2:30 AM (July 27)

Germany: 2:30 AM (July 27)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (July 27)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (July 27)

Israel: 3:30 AM (July 27)

Italy: 2:30 AM (July 27)

Kenya: 3:30 AM (July 27)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (July 27)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (July 27)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (July 27)

Serbia: 2:30 AM (July 27)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (July 27)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (July 27)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (July 27)

UK: 1:30 AM (July 27)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: The Team Web

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: Star Times App

Ireland: MUTV

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italy

Kenya: Star Times App

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Star+

Nigeria: Star Times App

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: Star Times App

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: MUTV

USA: ESPN+