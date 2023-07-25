Real Madrid and Manchester United face each other this Wednesday, July 26 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Real Madrid‘s season was far from the desired one. Although they made it all the way to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, and it’s clear that a team can’t always be champion, the way they lost to Manchester City was really painful for a team used to winning. It is clear that they must improve a lot if their desire is to win again the tournament in which they are the top winners.
For this they prepare in the best way with friendlies like this against Manchester United, another team that wants to improve what was done in 2022/2023. The “Red Devils” always seek to fight for titles and that is why they must improve their performance in this new season.
Real Madrid vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 PM
Croatia: 2:30 AM (July 27)
France: 2:30 AM (July 27)
Germany: 2:30 AM (July 27)
Ghana: 12:30 AM (July 27)
Ireland: 1:30 AM (July 27)
Israel: 3:30 AM (July 27)
Italy: 2:30 AM (July 27)
Kenya: 3:30 AM (July 27)
Malaysia: 8:30 AM (July 27)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 1:30 AM (July 27)
Portugal: 1:30 AM (July 27)
Serbia: 2:30 AM (July 27)
South Africa: 2:30 AM (July 27)
Sweden: 2:30 AM (July 27)
Switzerland: 2:30 AM (July 27)
UK: 1:30 AM (July 27)
United States: 8:30 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
France: The Team Web
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: Star Times App
Ireland: MUTV
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italy
Kenya: Star Times App
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Star+
Nigeria: Star Times App
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: Star Times App
Sweden: Sport Blade Play
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Kingdom: MUTV
USA: ESPN+