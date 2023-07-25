Chelsea play against Newcastle this Wednesday, July 26 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle free in the US on Fubo]
It will be a game between two teams looking to improve upon their performances from last season. On one hand, Chelsea experienced an absolute disappointment. After being one of the best teams in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, they faced a challenging 2022/2023 season where they couldn’t even qualify for an international competition. They are determined to bounce back and regain their status as one of the top teams.
Conversely, Newcastle’s journey was more positive. In the 2021/2022 season, they were on the brink of relegation, but they managed to turn things around in the 2022/2023 season and secured a spot in the Champions League. This accomplishment is significant, but Newcastle know they can do even better.
Chelsea vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:15 PM
Australia: 12:15 PM (July 27)
Belgium: 2:15 AM (July 27)
Brazil: 9:15 PM
Canada: 8:15 PM
Denmark: 2:15 AM (July 27)
Egypt: 3:15 AM (July 27)
France: 2:15 AM (July 27)
Germany: 2:15 AM (July 27)
Ghana: 12:15 AM (July 27)
Greece: 3:15 AM (July 27)
India: 5:45 AM (July 27)
Indonesia: 8:15 AM (July 27)
Ireland: 1:15 AM (July 27)
Israel: 3:15 AM (July 27)
Italy: 2:15 AM (July 27)
Malaysia: 8:15 AM (July 27)
Mexico: 6:15 PM
Netherlands: 2:15 AM (July 27)
New Zealand: 1:15 PM (July 27)
Norway: 2:15 AM (July 27)
Philippines: 8:15 AM (July 27)
Poland: 2:15 AM (July 27)
Portugal: 1:15 AM (July 27)
Saudi Arabia: 3:15 AM (July 27)
Spain: 2:15 AM (July 27)
Sweden: 2:15 AM (July 27)
Switzerland: 2:15 AM (July 27)
UAE: 4:15 AM (July 27)
UK: 1:15 AM (July 27)
United States: 8:15 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Brazil: ESPN, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock.