Chelsea vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly match in your country

Chelsea play against Newcastle this Wednesday, July 26 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be a game between two teams looking to improve upon their performances from last season. On one hand, Chelsea experienced an absolute disappointment. After being one of the best teams in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, they faced a challenging 2022/2023 season where they couldn’t even qualify for an international competition. They are determined to bounce back and regain their status as one of the top teams.

Conversely, Newcastle’s journey was more positive. In the 2021/2022 season, they were on the brink of relegation, but they managed to turn things around in the 2022/2023 season and secured a spot in the Champions League. This accomplishment is significant, but Newcastle know they can do even better.

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:15 PM

Australia: 12:15 PM (July 27)

Belgium: 2:15 AM (July 27)

Brazil: 9:15 PM

Canada: 8:15 PM

Denmark: 2:15 AM (July 27)

Egypt: 3:15 AM (July 27)

France: 2:15 AM (July 27)

Germany: 2:15 AM (July 27)

Ghana: 12:15 AM (July 27)

Greece: 3:15 AM (July 27)

India: 5:45 AM (July 27)

Indonesia: 8:15 AM (July 27)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (July 27)

Israel: 3:15 AM (July 27)

Italy: 2:15 AM (July 27)

Malaysia: 8:15 AM (July 27)

Mexico: 6:15 PM

Netherlands: 2:15 AM (July 27)

New Zealand: 1:15 PM (July 27)

Norway: 2:15 AM (July 27)

Philippines: 8:15 AM (July 27)

Poland: 2:15 AM (July 27)

Portugal: 1:15 AM (July 27)

Saudi Arabia: 3:15 AM (July 27)

Spain: 2:15 AM (July 27)

Sweden: 2:15 AM (July 27)

Switzerland: 2:15 AM (July 27)

UAE: 4:15 AM (July 27)

UK: 1:15 AM (July 27)

United States: 8:15 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock.