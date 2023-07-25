Bayern vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly match in your country

Bayern will play against Manchester City this Wednesday, July 26 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be a game between two of the best teams in Europe, and even though it is a friendly match and not an official competition, it is always exciting to see this level of play. On one hand, we have Manchester City, who are coming off a dream season. They won the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup, and undoubtedly, they will be eager to replicate that success.

The same cannot be said of Bayern Munich, who, despite having been Bundesliga champions, could not win it with the ease of other occasions. Undoubtedly this year they want to change what was done in 2022/2023, for which they seek to prepare in the best way with friendlies against strong teams like the “Citizens”.

Bayern vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:30 AM

Australia: 8:30 PM

Belgium: 12:30 PM

Brazil: 7:30 AM

Canada: 6:30 AM

Croatia: 12:30 PM

Denmark: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 1:30 PM

France: 12:30 PM

Germany: 12:30 PM

Ghana: 10:30 AM

Greece: 1:30 PM

India: 4:00 PM

Indonesia: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 11:30 AM

Israel: 1:30 PM

Italy: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 4:30 AM

Netherlands: 12:30 PM

New Zealand: 10:30 PM

Nigeria: 11:30 AM

Norway: 12:30 PM

Poland: 12:30 PM

Portugal: 11:30 AM

Serbia: 12:30 PM

Singapore: 6:30 PM

South Africa: 12:30 PM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Sweden: 12:30 PM

Switzerland: 12:30 PM

UAE: 2:30 PM

UK: 11:30 AM

United States: 6:30 AM (ET)

Bayern vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: CITY+

Australia: Paramount+, CITY+

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, CITY+, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: CITY+

Canada: CITY+

Croatia: CITY+, Sport club 1 Croatia

Denmark: CITY+

Egypt: CITY+

France: CITY+

Germany: DAZN, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, RTL, DAZN1, WOW, Sky Go, CITY+

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: CITY+

India: FanCode, CITY+

Indonesia: CITY+, NET

International: recast, Bet365

Ireland: CITY+

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: DAZN, CITY+

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: CITY+

Mexico: CITY+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, CITY+, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: CITY+

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: CITY+, VG+

Poland: Polsat Box Go, CITY+, Polsat Sport

Portugal: Sport TV5, CITY+, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: CITY+

South Africa: CITY+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: CITY+

Sweden: CITY+

Switzerland: RTL, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event, DAZN, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: CITY+

United Kingdom: CITY+

USA: CITY+