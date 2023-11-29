Real Madrid want to extend their perfecto record in the Group C of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League when they host Napoli today at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
Real Madrid, the big favorites from La Liga, enter the game with qualification in their pocket, they are the Group C leaders and one of the strongest squads in the 2023-2024 Champions League. On the other hand, Napoli need a victory to avoid losing the second spot in the standings but they know that it will not be easy to win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid have a perfect record of 4-0, they won a recent game against Braga by 3-0 at home in what was a sign that they are in top shape to reach the knockout stage.
Napoli had to settle for a recent draw against Union Berlin 1-1 at home, but the good news is that they have 7 points in the second spot and a draw would be more than enough to ensure that direct qualification to the knockout stage already. It is unlikely that third-spot Braga will win two games in a row.
Real Madrid vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid and Napoli play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Real Madrid boasts a wealth of experience in the Champions League, having won the competition a record 14 times. However, Napoli’s young and energetic squad could bring a fresh and unpredictable element to the game.
Real Madrid vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
