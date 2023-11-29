Real Madrid vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Real Madrid want to extend their perfecto record in the Group C of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League when they host Napoli today at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid, the big favorites from La Liga, enter the game with qualification in their pocket, they are the Group C leaders and one of the strongest squads in the 2023-2024 Champions League. On the other hand, Napoli need a victory to avoid losing the second spot in the standings but they know that it will not be easy to win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Real Madrid have a perfect record of 4-0, they won a recent game against Braga by 3-0 at home in what was a sign that they are in top shape to reach the knockout stage.

Napoli had to settle for a recent draw against Union Berlin 1-1 at home, but the good news is that they have 7 points in the second spot and a draw would be more than enough to ensure that direct qualification to the knockout stage already. It is unlikely that third-spot Braga will win two games in a row.

Real Madrid vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and Napoli play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Real Madrid boasts a wealth of experience in the Champions League, having won the competition a record 14 times. However, Napoli’s young and energetic squad could bring a fresh and unpredictable element to the game.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 30

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 30

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 30

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 30

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 30

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 30

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 30

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 30

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 30

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 30

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: RTL Play, Club RTL, VTM GO, Pickx+ Sports 2, VTM 2, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Brasil

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 3

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier Sports

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport PSL

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 2

Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN.com