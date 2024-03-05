Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 6, 2024

Real Madrid aim to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023/2024 Champions League by facing RB Leipzig in the round of 16 return leg match. In this article, we provide comprehensive analysis of this pivotal game, along with information on how to watch the match through television broadcasts or live streaming options accessible in your country.

[Watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

As anticipated, Real Madrid asserted their dominance, and despite RB Leipzig‘s valiant efforts to leverage home advantage, the match concluded with a 1-0 victory for the Spanish team. This win opens up an opportunity for them to secure a quarterfinal spot in the return leg in Madrid.

However, as any sports enthusiast understands, a match isn’t decided until the final whistle blows. Hence, Vinicius Jr. and his teammates are determined to deliver a strong performance to forestall any upsets. On the other side, RB Leipzig are aware that, despite the challenges, the margin is merely a single goal, suggesting that overturning the result is challenging but not beyond reach.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 7)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 7)

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 7)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 7)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 7)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 7)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1 Free

Germany: Amazon Prime Video, Sport1

India: SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3

Indonesia: SCTV Video

Ireland: discovery+, RTE 2, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, RTE Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1

Italy: NOW TV, Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW