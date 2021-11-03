Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid today, November 3, 2021 at 1:45 PM (ET). La Casa Blanca will be looking for a new win against the last-placed Shakhtar Donetsk. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Real Madrid are in the 2nd spot of Group D with 6 points, one more victory and the team could go up to the first position. Their last Group Stage win was against Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 on the road, but prior to that game they had lost to Sheriff at home 1-2.

Shakhtar Donetsk have only one point on the Group Stage, the only positive result for them was a 0-0 draw against Internazionale at home. Shakhtar lost the other two games against Sheriff 2-0 and Real Madrid. In the domestic league the team has 10 wins, 2 draws and one loss.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Date

Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 3 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Home wins are easier, but visitors are hungry for points on the group stage.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Wednesday, November 3, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by TUDN.com, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App.