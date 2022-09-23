Real Madrid has two players on their roster whose stock are rising with each passing game. Together both players have a combined market value of 200 million euros.

Real Madrid is picking up where they left off last season, with six wins in a row in LaLiga and clearly in command of first place. In the UEFA Champions League, it’s about the same as Real Madrid continue to command in Europe.

Carlo Ancelotti has balanced a team of superstars into an organized and determined unit that fights for every win. Something that at times Real Madrid was not known for when the chips were down.

Players like Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Antonio Rüdiger, and Toni Kroos may steal the headlines, but two young South Americans are the future of the club and with a ceiling that is unmeasurable.

Federico Valverde and Vinícius Júnior the future and present of Real Madrid

Federico Valverde, 24, has won a place on the Real Madrid roster and has become one of Carlo Ancelotti’s main pieces of the attack. This season the Uruguayan has scored 4 goals in 9 matches and has grown from a youth player to leader in the squad. Valverde is estimated to be worth 80 million euros in the market according to Transfermarkt.

Vinícius Júnior, 22, has been with the Spanish giants for five seasons with 2022/23 looking to be his best year yet. Vinícius Júnior has 5 goals in 9 matches and an astonishing 42 goals in 179 games for the club.

Vinícius Júnior value is estimated to be 120 million euros and is basically sealed by Real Madrid as nontransferable. Federico Valverde and the Brazilian look to be the main pieces the team will build around as players like Karim Benzema and Luka Modrić will eventually move on from the club.