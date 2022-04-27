Bajada: Real Salt Lake will play against Los Angeles Galaxy for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS season

Real Salt Lake want to clinch their 3rd win of the 2022 MLS Season against LA Galaxy. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the United States, watch this match on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The Royals haven't been consistent in the 2022 MLS Season. They have won twice and are currently in 6th place in the West. In their last 3 games they have recorded 2 draws and 1 loss. They have conceded 8 goals and scored twice in those games. However, Real Salt Lake haven't lost against LA Galaxy in their last 3 games between these two sides.

On the other hand, LA Galaxy are one of the best teams in the league. Galaxy have won 3 out of their last 4 games with 5 goals scored and 2 goals conceded. This includes El Trafico derby against LAFC. Chicharito is one of the top goalscorers of the season with 5 goals.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Date

Real Salt Lake will face against LA Galaxy for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday April 30, 2022 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy for Week 9 of the 2022 MLS Season will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options are: KMYU Utah, Univision NOW, SiriusXM FC, TUDN App, KSL-TV, TUDN USA, Univision and TUDN.com