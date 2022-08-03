LAFC is living one of its best moments since its arrival to the MLS. Now, they will try to get three more points on the board by facing Real Salt Lake and here is all the information about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this match.

The 2022 MLS season is near to begin the Playoffs and all the teams are trying to get the last points to get a ticket to this phase. LAFC is one of the strongest clubs nowadays and they will face Real Salt Lake for three more units this week. Here, you will find all the information about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this duel. In the US, it will broadcast by fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

As only 7 teams can go through the regular phase, Real Salt Lake is close to win a trip to the Playoffs. Despite being in the postseason bound, they can't take the feet off the pedal and a possible win at home this week could give them some security to advance to the next round.

Regarding LAFC, the ones from California are probably in their best shape ever. With Gareth Bale and Giorgo Chiellini as their newest signings, the team is looking forward to end as leaders and get an extra week of rest, but first they need to defeat Real Salt Lake on the road.

Real Salt Lake vs LAFC: Date

Real Salt Lake will face LAFC on on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rio Tinto Stadium, home of the first mentioned team, for the 2022 MLS regular season.

Real salt Lake vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Salt Lake vs LAFC:

The 2022 MLS match between Real Salt Lake and LAFC can watched and live streamed free in the United States through fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial. Other options are: My13 KCOP, KRCA Estrella TV, TUDN, ESPN, Univision, KMYU Utah, KSL-TV and SiriusXM FC.