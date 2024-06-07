Al Nassr are reportedly pursuing a Real Madrid veteran this summer as they want to put Cristiano Ronaldo in a position to succeed next season. And it's not Luka Modric, who will stay in Spain.

Al Nassr are reportedly keeping tabs on a Real Madrid veteran as they want to help Cristiano Ronaldo succeed next season. We’re not talking about Luka Modric, who has already agreed on a contract extension with Los Blancos after being linked with Saudi Arabia and other markets in the last few months.

According to Marca and Relevo, the Riyadh-based side wants Nacho. The veteran defender’s Real Madrid deal is up this summer, and it looks like his future could be outside the Spanish capital after more than a decade.

Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro, who has recently been hired by Al Nassr as sporting director, is understood to see Nacho as a great fit for the Saudi club to improve the supporting cast around Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old has spent his entire career in Madrid so far, having been promoted to the first team in 2012. While it’s still a bit soon to tell whether his time at the Santiago Bernabeu came to an end, the defender is drawing interest from other leagues.

Nacho Fernandez of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern München at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 08, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Al Nassr reportedly compete with MLS to sign Nacho

The report claims Al Nassr are facing competition from Major League Soccer for Nacho, who is said to be a huge fan of the idea of playing in the United States. In fact, two MLS teams are reportedly targeting the seasoned center back.

Relevo claims one of those franchises are Inter Miami, who have already attracted world-renowned players since Lionel Messi’s arrival in July 2023. San Diego are also mentioned as a possible suitor, but they won’t start competing until 2025.

However, the financial factor could play in Al Nassr’s favor. Unless he gets the franchise tag, Nacho wouldn’t make more than $1.7 million per year in MLS. And the tag looks unlikely considering only five defenders in the league have it.

Hierro, on the other hand, is reportedly willing to outbid what the MLS can offer Nacho as the Spaniard is seen as a priority target for the Al Nassr executive. We’ll have to wait and see, but Ronaldo would definitely appreciate the club strengthening a defense that conceded 42 goals in 34 Saudi Pro League matches last season.