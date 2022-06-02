If Barcelona want to be a protagonist in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga next season, it must have players of the highest level, That is why The Cules are making every effort to sign Robert Lewandowski, and they would also have a plan B in case they fail to sign the Pole.

If Barcelona want to be a protagonist in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga next season, it must have players of the highest level. Both Xavi Hernandez and club officials know this and are doing everything they can to make the signings a reality.

To be able to sign players and comply with the financial fair play imposed by La Liga, Barcelona must accommodate their finances. Joan Laporta, president of the Spanish team, and his team are doing everything possible to solve the financial problems.

The club signed a deal with Spotify for around €280 million, plans to sell 49% of Barça Licensing & Merchandising (BLM), and close a deal with CVC for TV rights. In addition, a 50% cut in players' salaries would be implemented. Everything to be able to sign players.

For his part, Xavi understands the club's situation, but he said: “Barcelona must have two high-level players per position”. That is why The Cules are making every effort to sign Robert Lewandowski, and they would also have a plan B in case they fail to sign the Pole.

Barcelona are reportedly planning to sign Lukaku as a replacement for Lewandowski

Barcelona's main objective is to sign Lewandowski. According to journalist Javier Miguel, The Spanish club and the striker have already reached an agreement, which involves a 3-year contract with a salary of 9,000,000 euros net per year.

However, Barcelona still have to negotiate with Bayern Munich, as the player has a contract with the German club until 2023. Even though the Pole does not want to continue at the club, Bayern officials intend for the player to fulfill his contract. For that reason, the negotiations between the clubs could become more complicated.

In this context, As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's plan B would be to sign Romelu Lukaku. The current Chelsea player is unhappy at the English club and intends to move to another team this transfer window. The Cules believe they could not make a big investment in Lukaku and would consider signing him on loan.

The Belgian never felt comfortable at the Blues, did not play an important role, and also had problems with the coach. This season, he played 29 of 44 possible matches and scored 15 goals.

Barcelona must act fast if they really intend to sign the 29-year-old striker. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku has agreed to rejoin Inter on loan for the 2022-2023 campaign, and all that remains is for Chelsea and the Nerazzurri to agree.