Things aren't going as expected for a star-studded Manchester United with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under heavy fire after a poor start to the season. Reports from England claim that the locker room is growing concerned with this situation, and that includes Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

The patience seems to be wearing thin for under-fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his team is failing to deliver results in the 2021-22 season. In the wake of another disappointing loss, this time to crosstown rivals Manchester City, the Norwegian's job continues to be seriously questioned.

Following a great transfer window in which the Red Devils spent more than $180 million landing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho, the expectations were high for a team that has been lacking true success since Sir Alex Ferguson's era.

However, United have already suffered a number of embarrassing performances early in the campaign, losing by five to lifelong rivals Liverpool, falling to defeat in other Premier League affairs, while struggling at the beginning of the UEFA Champions League. Therefore, it should be no surprise that after another dismal result questions are also raised in the locker room.

Ronaldo, Fernandes reportedly among Man United players frustrated with team's struggles under Solskjaer

Solskjaer has been in the hot seat over the last few weeks since his team has struggled to perform as expected while dropping points in shameful fashion. Not even their 3-0 win over Tottenham restored peace for long as City exposed United's weaknesses in an embarrassing derby defeat.

According to the Daily Mail, the situation has the Red Devils' players concerned and belief in Solskjaer may have decreased after Sunday's loss. The report claims that Bruno Fernandes is among a group of players who are growing frustrated as they feel the team doesn't have a clear direction from the Norwegian and his staff.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that Cristiano Ronaldo is quite shocked as he apparently feels the club's standards have significantly dropped over the 12 years he was out of United.

Additionally, the locker room is also believed to be unhappy with Solskjaer's judgement when it comes to the first team, as there's concern that he has favoritism to pick certain players over others. Marcus Rashford, for instance, has reportedly missed Thursday and Friday's practices with flu but came off the bench on Sunday anyway, while Jesse Lingard was once again not given a chance.

The report adds that teammates feel Donny van de Beek has been mistreated by the Norwegian coach, who has barely given playing time to the former Ajax midfielder. Whether Solskjaer is able to turn things around remains to be seen. In the meantime, the international break could be useful for him to work with his sights set on bouncing back once club competition resumes.