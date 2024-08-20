Report: Cristiano Ronaldo could lose key Al Nassr teammate to Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad

A star player from Al Nassr and teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo could be moving to Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad.

Following the decisive defeat in the final against Al Hilal, it seems the bad news continues for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr. Reports suggest that the Portuguese star might be losing a key player from his squad, who is close to joining Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad.

On the eve of the new Saudi Pro League season, teams continue to strengthen their squads with several transfers still in the works. In this scenario, two of the most prominent clubs in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, are taking center stage.

French star striker Karim Benzema has urged management to act swiftly to secure the services of a key player from Cristiano Ronaldo’s team. Al Ittihad aims to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title once again and hopes that this reinforcement will make a significant impact in the transfer market and help them achieve their main goal.

Managed by Frenchman Laurent Blanc, the team is one of the top contenders for the title. However, not content with this, they are actively seeking to further strengthen their squad to stay at the top of the league.

Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad at Al-Shabab Club Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will need to quickly move on from their loss in the final against Al Hilal last weekend, as their new season kicks off this Thursday with a match against Al Raed.

The star targeted by Al Ittihad

Recent reports indicate that, at the express request of forward Karim Benzema, Al Ittihad is set to pursue one of the standout players from Al Nassr, a striking partner of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The player in question is none other than Sadio Mane, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward. The Senegalese striker is reportedly open to the move, and everything seems set for him to don the yellow and black jersey starting this upcoming season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported on his X (formerly Twitter) account that the interest is genuine and that Al Nassr could be set to lose a key player from their squad as the new season begins.

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 3rd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Abha Club and Al-Nassr at Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Sport City on April 2, 2024 in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Mane’s stats at Al Nassr

After leaving Bayern Munich, the Senegalese forward joined Al Nassr and had a fantastic footballing season in terms of his statistics.

The forward played a total of 46 matches, scoring 19 goals and providing 8 assists. Undoubtedly, his move to Al Ittihad would be a major boost for the team.

