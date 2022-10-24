Finding a suitor for the Portuguese star has been hard to come by but a Serie A team may be willing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January.`

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United looks all but done, despite a decent output of 26 goals in 50 games, Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag don’t see eye to eye. Ronaldo is serving a team-imposed suspension for walking out and refusing to come in during United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham.

While many pundits have been looking at things through a sporting eye, former teammate Diego Forlan mentioned in ESPN Argentina, that “people need to understand that Cristiano is going through a difficult time”, referring to the loss of his newborn son in 2022.

A new scenery could do Ronaldo a lot of wonders and according to SunSport, Napoli of Italy’s Serie A is beginning to surface as a destination for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Napoli’s radar

Napoli are leading Serie A at the moment, undefeated and winners of their last 5 including a 1-0 defeat of Roma over the weekend. According to a source, “The most likely destination now is Italy. Napoli were interested in Ronaldo over the summer and are still keen. Adding him to their squad is a step they believe will help in their aim to remain top of Serie A and to progress through the Champions League.”

The source continued to tell SunSport, ``it will come down to whether the club can match the eye-watering wage demands.” Cristiano Ronaldo earned in the range of $560,000 a week, while Napoli’s highest earner is at $101,000 a week in Poland international Piotr Zielinski.

Napoli has been a great destination for players, none bigger than Diego Maradona who after a controversial stint with Barcelona elevated Napoli to two Serie A titles and a UEFA Cup.