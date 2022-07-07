Amid rumors of a potential departure, Cristiano Ronaldo has missed the start of Manchester United's pre-season in England. The Portuguese star will reportedly miss the start of a pre-season tour as well.

Only one year after making a much-hyped return to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo looks on the verge of leaving Manchester United again. The Portuguese star has reportedly asked the club to consider offers for him after a tumultuous season.

Ronaldo, 37, is understood to be looking for a team that has qualified for the UEFA Champions League. United failed to do so last term, and they seem to have a lot of work to do to fight for silverware as well.

Though there are no clear signs about what will ultimately happen with him, Ronaldo's recent absences from training have raised a lot of eyebrows. On top of that, it seems that the team will start the pre-season tour without him as well.

Report: Man Utd to start pre-season tour without Cristiano Ronaldo

Reports about Ronaldo's desire to leave United emerged over the weekend. The fact that he didn't show up to the training facility this week only fueled the transfer rumors, though the reason behind his absence apparently was a family issue.

But it seems that his return to practice will take longer than expected. According to Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo will not join the team for the start of pre-season tour either.

The Manchester United squad travels to Bangkok on Friday, but Ronaldo won't be on the plane as he apparently needs more days off to deal with his personal issue. It's still uncertain what's next for him, although Chelsea were mentioned as his most likely destination.

Napoli and Bayern Munich were also linked with Ronaldo, but the Bundesliga club seem to be off the table after club director Oliver Kahn's recent comments. “As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players, a move would not fit into our philosophy," Kahn told Frank Linkesch of Kicker.