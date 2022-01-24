The 21-year-old Serbian striker has reportedly decided where he’d like to play next but at a 70-million-euro price tag it might be a tough one to pull off for the Italian club in question.

Report: Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has chosen his destination and that club is willing to wheel and deal to sign him

Dusan Vlahovic wants an early birthday present, four days away from turning 22, the Serbian striker may want to settle the rumors of his future once and for all. Vlahovic who is having a banner year for Fiorentina with 17 goals in 21 games in Serie A, has made the striker the subject of a lot of transfer rumors.

Now according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dusan Vlahovic’s desire is to move to Italian power Juventus. Although the Italian Old Lady has yet to make a formal offer for the player. Dusan Vlahovic’s price tag is slated to be at 70 million euros.

Juventus would find such a transfer fee difficult to pay and has begun to think of alternatives to sign the Serbian striker. Arsenal is also keen in signing Vlahovic but it would seem that the player’s desire is to stay in Italy.

The options to sign Dusan Vlahovic

The Mirror in England is reporting that while Dusan Vlahovic may be a target of Arsenal, Luis Suarez has spoken to friend and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to sign Rodrigo Bentancur. Bentancur could free up much needed cash so Juventus could close the deal on Dusan Vlahovic.

Rodrigo Bentancur has been made surplus at Juventus with the increasing level of American Weston McKennie as his stock has risen with every performance. Suarez is also being linked with a move to Aston Villa and Bentancur could be the icing on the cake on that deal.