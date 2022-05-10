Even though he was appointed to solve their problems, Ralf Rangnick couldn't steer the ship on time as Manchester United had one of their worst seasons in history. Consequently, he missed out on a lucrative bonus.

When Manchester United hired Ralf Rangnick as interim manager back in November, they expected him to bring some stability to a struggling club. Following a promising summer transfer window, the Red Devils found themselves in a tough spot early in the 2021-22 Premier League.

Firing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, was not enough. United's woes continued under Rangnick, who couldn't lead the team past the UEFA Champions League last 16. On top of that, the team also failed to get results in the domestic top-flight.

With only one win in their last five games, Manchester United have lost any hope of securing a top-four finish and therefore qualify for next season's UCL. Not only it cost them a place in the continent's elite tournament, but it reportedly cost Rangnick a lucrative bonus as well.

Report: Ralf Rangnick misses out on £1m bonus

According to the Daily Star, Ralf Rangnick would have earned a £1 million ($1.2m) bonus had he led Manchester United to the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. However, they have lost all chances of finishing fourth, which means there will be no extra money for the German boss.

With just 58 points after 37 games, Manchester United are currently at sixth place, which grants a Europa League berth. However, they are at risk of even missing out on that one with West Ham just three points behind.

The Hammers not only have better goal difference but they also hold one game in hand, which means that things could be even worse for Rangnick's side. Should they finish 7th, United would drop to the UEFA Conference League.

While Erik ten Hag is poised to take over next season, the future of Rangnick at Old Trafford is still uncertain. He will take the reins of the Austrian national team, but it remains to be seen whether he remains at United as a consultant.