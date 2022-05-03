Before he hands over his place at the end of the season, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has suggested Erik ten Hag that he will need to think about other options to play up front rather than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 2021-22 season has not gone according to plan for Manchester United, who were expected to fight for the Premier League title after an interesting transfer window which saw them land Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.

But far from keeping up with the level of Manchester City or Liverpool, the Red Devils struggled to get results early in the campaign and it eventually cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job. To make things worse, Ralf Rangnick didn't steer the ship either.

The German, however, will finish his interim role at the end of the season, leaving his place for Erik ten Hag, who will part ways with Ajax in the summer to take over at Old Trafford. Before he hands over the reins, Rangnick warned the Dutchman to replace Ronaldo up front.

Rangnick suggests ten Hag to not count on Ronaldo as a central striker

Even though he's been one of the few bright spots of Manchester United this season, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been put into question. The Portuguese star rose to the occasion more than once this term, yet there's speculation about a potential departure in the summer.

While those are just rumors for now, Rangnick did mention that his successor should think about other strikers for next season, suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo is not an outright No. 9 nor he wants to be one.

“Cristiano is not a central striker or does not want to play in that position,” Rangnick said in a post-match press conference after United's 3-0 win over Brentford, as quoted by Manchester United's official website.

According to Rangnick, the Red Devils need to sign at least two strikers to be at the same tier than Liverpool and Manchester City, whose depth has enabled them to fight for every trophy at stake this season.

“If you look at, Liverpool and Manchester City, and look at their strikers, they have, in their squad, five or six top-class strikers,” Rangnick added, before citing Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish as the kinds of players United lack.

Rangnick can clearly give plenty of advice to the next Man United manager and he looks willing to do so. One of his first suggestions, however, seems to be a bit controversial as it implies to not count on Cristiano Ronaldo - at least as a central striker. Whether ten Hag listens to him remains to be seen.