Barcelona could receive a much-needed financial boost as Newcastle are reportedly interested in one of their most expensive players. The Magpies would spend $22.8 million to bring him to the Premier League.

It would be safe to say that Barcelona are going through their worst moment in recent times. Out of the UEFA Champions League and condemned to Europa League soccer next year, Xavi Hernandez has a challenging job in turning the club's fortunes around.

But it looks like they are slowly getting back on track. The Spanish manager has received his first good news since he took over at Camp Nou with Ferran Torres making his way to Barca from Manchester City, and more positive things could be just around the corner.

With the winter transfer window drawing nearer, Barcelona will try to get rid of a group of players in order to raise funds and reduce the wage bill. Fortunately, Newcastle could help them do that.

Report: Newcastle interested in Barcelona player

According to The Sun, The Magpies are willing to spend £17 million ($22.8m) to land Samuel Umtiti. This would be fantastic for the Cules, given that they've been trying to move on the French center-back for a long time.

Umtiti has fallen short of expectations since he moved to Spain and his mind-blowing salary became a burden for the Blaugrana, who failed to find a destination for him last summer.

Whether Newcastle will actually make a push for Umtiti remains to be seen, but what's for certain is that his future will no longer be in Barcelona. It looks like it will be a matter of time for the club to finally part ways with the expensive, outcast center-back.