The PSG superstar celebrated the arrival of the New Year in style by reportedly throwing a three-day party with friends and family in an underground disco of his mansion near Sao Paulo. Check out more about Neymar's celebrations.

The arrival of 2022 sparked excitement all over the world, with people celebrating New Year's Eve in different ways. Unsurprisingly, PSG superstar Neymar seized on the occasion to throw a three-day party in a Brazil mansion.

According to The Sun, the Brazil international invited friends and family to have a good time waiting for the New Year in an expensive property near Sao Paulo with a pool party, live music, and fireworks.

Neymar, who has been frequently in the eye of the storm for his constant appearances at parties, has reportedly forbidden his guests from entering the underground bunker with phones and cameras, but the player himself shared pictures on Instagram later.

Despite the heavy criticism he faced for his night behavior, the former Barcelona star admitted that he likes to party and he wouldn't stop doing that if he didn't have training or games the following days.

Well, New Year's eve has certainly given him a reason to do what he apparently likes the most when he's not playing. The party has reportedly taken place in an underground bunker of his mansion, with a stage where a band played live music and a dancefloor for all guests, who wore white clothes - a New Year's Eve tradition in Brazil.

Not even being on crutches has prevented Neymar from welcoming 2022 in great fashion. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is still recovering from a scary injury suffered at the end of November during a Ligue 1 affair against Saint-Etienne.