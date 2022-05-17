The French World Cup winner is set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of the season. Juventus have reportedly handed Pogba a contract and terms on signing with the Italian Old Lady.

Paul Pogba is a wanted man, the 29-year-old World Cup winner is leaving Manchester United after a six-year, second stint, that saw him be the blunt of a lot of pundits and fans for the Red Devils ills. Pogba and his team did try to work out a deal which would allow the midfielder to stay at the club but in the end his wage demands were too high for the ManU brass.

Since contract talks broke down, Pogba has been linked with a series of teams, most notably PSG, but it would seem that Pogba may be going elsewhere. Despite the fact that PSG has been rumored to have offered Pogba a big contract to come to Paris.

According to Romeo Agresti, Juventus is stepping up to the plate and have tabled an offer for Paul Pogba to consider. Here are details of Juventus' contract to Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba’s Juventus deal according to reports

According to Agresti, Juventus want Pogba to sign a three-year deal with the club and the salary would be €7.5 million-a-year. Juventus have said their goodbyes to Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, and could move on from a few players as well during the offseason freeing up salary space.

Pogba would step in and immediately be a leader in a midfield that would boast Federico Bernardeschi, Adrien Rabiot, Denis Zakaria, and USMNT workhorse Weston McKennie who was one of the team’s best player until going down with a foot injury in the Champions League.

Pogba has the World Cup to think about in November and landing at a top club with strong aspirations in preparation may be a determining factor on his final decision as well, but given the player’s style and the type of soccer displayed by Juventus, Pogba would fit right in.