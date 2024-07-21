One of the standout players in the English Premier League, notably for Manchester City, has reached an agreement with a Saudi Arabian club, signaling the end of a notable 9-year stint in one of the world’s most prestigious leagues.

It’s none other than midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who has opted to leave the Citizens under Pep Guardiola’s management to join Al-Ittihad. According to news portal Daily Mail, De Bruyne will sign a blockbuster contract with the Saudi Arabian club, a deal that was simply too lucrative to turn down. With this move, Cristiano Ronaldo now has another top-tier rival in the race for league honors.

At 33 years old, the Belgian star decides to move to a less prominent football league. In recent years, the Saudi Arabian league has been making significant investments in high-profile players to increase its global appeal and draw a larger audience.

After a stellar run with City, where he clinched multiple titles and played alongside stars like Erling Haaland, Rodri, and Julian Alvarez, De Bruyne is now set to make his mark in Saudi Arabia. The Belgian midfielder joins a high-profile squad at Al-Ittihad, featuring two other big names in world football—Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. This move signifies a major shift in the football landscape, as Al-Ittihad aims to build a powerhouse team in the Saudi Pro League.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City acknowledges the fans after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on January 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne’s Manchester City stats: A legacy of excellence

In his 9-year stint with Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne established himself as one of the club’s all-time greats. Over the course of 383 appearances, the Belgian midfielder scored 102 goals and delivered 170 assists, showcasing his exceptional playmaking and scoring abilities.

Kevin De Bruyne’s Trophy Haul at Manchester City

Premier League: 5 (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23)

FA Cup: 2 (2018-19, 2022-23)

Carabao Cup: 3 (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20)

Community Shield: 2 (2018, 2019)

UEFA Champions League: 1 (2022-23)

Kevin De Bruyne with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the rise of a star league

The Saudi Pro League continues to attract top global talent with Kevin De Bruyne’s recent move to Al-Ittihad, adding another superstar to the growing roster of football icons in the region. De Bruyne joins a prestigious lineup that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Rakitic, and Sadio Mane.

In addition to these high-profile players, the league has also welcomed renowned managers like Steven Gerrard and Laurent Blanc, further enhancing its competitive edge. As the Saudi Pro League strengthens its global appeal, it promises to keep drawing big names, setting the stage for an exciting future in Middle Eastern football.

Kevin De Bruyne’s arrival remains uncertain

Despite previous indications that Kevin De Bruyne’s transfer to Al-Ittihad was a done deal, journalist Fabrizio Romano has cast doubt on the move. Through his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Romano reported that the Belgian midfielder has yet to finalize an agreement with the club. Meanwhile, it appears that Moussa Diaby is on the verge of signing with Al-Ittihad.