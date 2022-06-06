Barcelona signed a naming rights deal with Spotify that will help the club overcome its financial crisis. With the money from that contract, the Cules are reportedly hopeful of landing a star partner for Robert Lewandowski, who they hope to sign this summer.

The worst financial crisis the club has suffered in years has prevented Barcelona from making stellar signings last summer. While they still have a long way to go before they can spend fortunes again, the club is getting back on track in that aspect.

Barcelona signed a lucrative deal with Spotify that will see the music streaming platform become the jersey sponsor for the next four years, while the stadium will be renamed to 'Spotify Camp Nou.' The most important thing for the club, of course, is the money they will make out of this.

The Cules may have done a lot of progress since Xavi Hernandez took over, but it became clear that his arrival by itself won't be enough to get the club back where it belongs. Fortunately, the millions that will come their way thanks to Spotify allow Barca to target another star in 2023, hoping to already have Robert Lewandowski on board by then.

Report: Barcelona aim to pair Robert Lewandowski with another star thanks to Spotify deal

According to The Mirror, Barcelona will count on £235 million ($294 million) from the Spotify deal. The report adds that they hope to use that money to upgrade the squad, especially with their sights set on the 2023 summer market.

While the club hopes to sign Robert Lewandowski this offseason - the Pole star is under contract for one more year but wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer, Mohamed Salah would also be on their radar for next year.

The Egyptian winger's is entering the final year of his contract with Liverpool but extension talks have stalled. With the money received from Spotify, Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer Salah a massive deal.

The fact that he would arrive as a free agent is the key to this idea, given that even with the naming rights deal, Barca wouldn't be able to afford both Liverpool and Salah's demands. Even so, anything can happen between now and next year, so Barcelona should think about securing Lewandowski first.