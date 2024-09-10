Republic of Ireland vs Greece: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Ireland face off against Greece in League B's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

[Watch Republic of Ireland vs Greece for free in the USA on Fubo]

Ireland’s debut in the tournament ended in a predictable defeat against England, as the gulf in ranking between the two teams played a decisive role. Despite Ireland’s best efforts, England’s superior quality tipped the scales in their favor. With the loss behind them, Ireland will now shift focus to their next match, seeking their first points in the competition.

Their upcoming game won’t be easy, as they face a strong Greek side that opened their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Finland. While England remains the favorite to top the group, Greece will aim to challenge for the lead by maintaining their winning momentum.

Republic of Ireland vs Greece: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 11)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 11)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Greece player Tasos Bakasetas – IMAGO / One Inch Productions

Republic of Ireland vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Germany

Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Republic of Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV5

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX