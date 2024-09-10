Republic of Ireland vs Greece: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Ireland will take on Greece in a crucial League B matchup on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or through a live stream, depending on the broadcast options available in your country.
Ireland’s debut in the tournament ended in a predictable defeat against England, as the gulf in ranking between the two teams played a decisive role. Despite Ireland’s best efforts, England’s superior quality tipped the scales in their favor. With the loss behind them, Ireland will now shift focus to their next match, seeking their first points in the competition.
Their upcoming game won’t be easy, as they face a strong Greek side that opened their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Finland. While England remains the favorite to top the group, Greece will aim to challenge for the lead by maintaining their winning momentum.
Republic of Ireland vs Greece: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 11)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 11)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Greece: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 11)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Republic of Ireland vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Germany
Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Republic of Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV5
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX