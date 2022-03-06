River Plate will face Deportivo Laferrere at the Padre Martearena Stadium for the first round the 2022 Argentine Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game in the United States.

River Plate and Deportivo Laferrere will face each other at the Padre Martearena Stadium in what will be a match for the first round of the 2022 Argentine Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States.

River Plate are currently one of the best teams in Argentina, although their start in the 2022 Copa de la Liga has not been perhaps the best, however, they are the last champions of the Argentine League and one of the best on the continent. They are undoubtedly the favorites to win this game, and even to win the Cup.

In the case of Laferrere, although they are currently one of the leaders in the Primera C (fourth category of soccer in Argentina) so they are in a good moment, it is more than clear that against true giant from Argentina they will go in search of the greatest feat in their history. They know that it is a very difficult game, but they hope to surprise the "Millonarios".

River Plate vs Deportivo Laferrere: Date

This game corresponding to the first round of this Argentine Cup 2022 between River Plate (the last league champions) and Deportivo Laferrere (from the fourth division) will be played on Wednesday, March 9 at 7:10 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Deportivo Laferrere: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Deportivo Laferrere

This 2022 Argentine Cup first round game will have a single broadcast. River Plate vs Deportivo Laferrere (looking for the feat) can be watched in the United States exclusively on TyC Sports International.

