Red Sox make roster move involving veteran lefty Danny Coulombe to address bullpen need

The Boston Red Sox addressed a key need in their bullpen just weeks before Opening Day, agreeing to a deal with veteran left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe. The move comes after Boston entered spring training with only one established left-handed arm in the bullpen, closer Aroldis Chapman.

Boston’s bullpen depth on the left side had been reduced during the offseason after several departures. The Red Sox traded Brennan Bernardino to the Colorado Rockies, while Steven Matz signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in free agency.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Red Sox finalized an agreement with the experienced reliever to strengthen the pitching staff. “Free-agent left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe in agreement with Red Sox on one-year, major-league contract,” Rosenthal reported.

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What Coulombe brings to the Red Sox

Coulombe delivered a strong performance with the Minnesota Twins last season before being traded at the deadline. In 40 appearances, he posted a 1.16 ERA over 31 innings with 31 strikeouts and a 0.968 WHIP.

Danny Coulombe #54 with the Twins pitches against the Brewers. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

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However, his results declined after joining the Texas Rangers, where he recorded a 5.25 ERA across 15 appearances. The Red Sox will hope the veteran returns to the form he displayed in Minnesota.

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To make room for Coulombe on the 40-man roster, Boston moved injured infielder Romy Gonzalez to the 60-day injured list as the club finalizes its pitching staff ahead of the new season.

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