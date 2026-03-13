Spain reportedly consider friendly game in case 2026 Finalissima vs Argentina is postponed

The 2026 Finalissima remains scheduled for March 27, yet surprisingly, a venue has still not been officially confirmed. While Spain proposed the Santiago Bernabeu as the host site, Argentina rejected Madrid as a location. In light of this deadlock, the European champions are preparing a Plan B in the event the high-profile fixture is delayed.

According to reports from the outlet Marca, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is working to arrange a friendly against Serbia on Spanish soil if a resolution for the Finalissima is not reached.

Serbia emerged as the primary alternative because their own schedule was disrupted by the cancellation of the “Qatar Football Festival 2026” in Doha. Managed by Veljko Paunovic, the Serbian squad was originally slated to face Qatar on March 26 and Saudi Arabia four days later.

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Marca also notes that a match between Spain and Serbia could potentially take place even if the Finalissima proceeds, as Spain’s previously scheduled friendly against Egypt on March 30 has also been scrapped.

Rodri of Spain. (Getty Images)

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CONMEBOL set to make a decision today

Following reports that Argentina have rejected the proposal to play the 2026 Finalissima in Madrid, AFA President Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia has indicated that Buenos Aires is fully prepared to host the high-profile encounter.

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see also Argentine FA, Conmebol want 2026 Finalissima in Buenos Aires as Spain propose Madrid

According to Argentine insider Gaston Edul, CONMEBOL is expected to clarify its position today through an official statement. Edul further reports that the AFA is preparing a formal counteroffer to Spain to relocate the match to a neutral European venue.

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Under this proposal, Lisbon, Rome, and London have emerged as the primary candidates to host the March 27 fixture, as all three cities currently have stadium availability. However, the situation remains precarious; Edul warns that if UEFA does not accept the AFA’s neutral-site proposal, the Finalissima faces a significant risk of being placed on indefinite standby.