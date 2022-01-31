Manchester City may have signed one of the biggest prospects in world soccer for the long term, Julián Álvarez is a highly rated talent coming out of South America, here is a look at his style of play and his terms with City.

In South America no name jumps out more than Argentina’s Julián Álvarez, at only 22, the River Plate product has burst onto the scene on one of the continent's best teams. Under Marcelo Gallardo, Álvarez has improved tenfold, winning the starting position up top over established talents like Braian Romero and Matías Suárez.

In this day and age, it’s a miracle a talent as impressive as Julián Álvarez has stayed so long in Argentina, but his patience and his work with Gallardo has paid off, not only did he land a big-time transfer with Manchester City, at the time the forward kept a cool head and nixed a potential DP signing with Orlando City of MLS.

Now the question is how does Julián Álvarez play? How long is his contract? What are his best attributes? Here is a look at the best talent to come out of River Plate in many years, Julián Álvarez.

Julián Álvarez transfer and contract

Julián Álvarez signed a 5-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester City, his transfer at the moment before add-ons is around $18 million but it could end up at around $25 million. He will remain on loan to River Plate until July as per terms of the agreement.

Julián Álvarez style of play and comparisons

Julián Álvarez is a power forward, in that he runs at defenders, usually defeating them on the dribble and with space. Julián Álvarez is good in 1v1 and 1v2 situations, he has good finishing abilities in tight spaces and has been known to score from difficult angles.

At River Plate he has played 95 matches across all competitions and has scored 34 goals, he made his debut at 18 and after coming in and out of the lineup took control of the striker position after injuries and his incredible form last season. Julián Álvarez scored 20 goals in 35 games for Los Millionarios last year.

Julián Álvarez has drawn comparisons to Javier Saviola, Ramon Diaz, Romario in terms of style of play. At River Plate, ‘Spiderman’ has won 6 titles all under Marcelo Gallardo.

Julián Álvarez on the international stage

Álvarez has 6 caps for Argentina with 0 goals, he is a substitute on the national team being groomed for the future, he was a part of the Copa America winning squad in 2021.