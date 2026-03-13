Jerry Jones confirms if Cowboys will trade for Maxx Crosby with Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys remain one of the teams most frequently linked to potential blockbuster moves during the 2026 NFL free agency. With the roster still evolving, owner Jerry Jones has continued evaluating different options to strengthen key areas of the team, particularly on defense.

Jones recently addressed speculation about a possible move involving Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, making it clear that, while a deal does not appear imminent, the door is not completely closed. “We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are. So, while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

The Cowboys’ interest in adding a top defensive player is not surprising given the team’s recent roster changes. Dallas traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 season, leaving a major gap in the defense and increasing pressure on the front office to find another star at the position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could the Cowboys still trade for Maxx Crosby?

Yes. The Cowboys could trade for Maxx Crosby. However, at the moment, a deal does not seem likely as Jerry Jones is not convinced to make a move. The situation around the player has become really complicated after the failed trade between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens, which initially involved two first-round picks before collapsing over a disputed medical evaluation.

Cowboys have been searching for a star pass rusher

The Dallas Cowboys have been heavily involved in multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason while trying to add a defensive star. The team was once believed to be a strong contender to acquire Trey Hendrickson, but that possibility disappeared after the edge rusher signed with the Ravens.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones sends clear message about Cowboys being a Super Bowl contender in 2026 NFL season

Some reports also indicated that Jones previously offered a package including a first-round pick and a second-round pick for Crosby, though it was not enough to beat Baltimore’s original offer. Now that the Ravens deal has failed, the Cowboys could theoretically pursue Crosby again at a lower price, if the Raiders are willing to reopen trade discussions.