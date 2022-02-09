The winter transfer season has provided some big moves, but you may be shocked to see which nation is among the top countries of outgoing players.

Which countries have sold the most players during the winter transfer window?

The winter transfer window provided a lot of drama with Barcelona making as many moves as they could to help their squad. Then there was Juventus big signing of Dušan Vlahović as well as Juve letting some players go.

Over in Major League Soccer the league sold various American players, none bigger than the outgoing transfer of Ricardo Pepi for $20 million. 18-year-old Kevin Paredes left DC United to join VfL Wolfsburg for $7.3 million.

But which country sold the most? In a recent report published by FIFA the top nations to sell players out of their leagues were ranked by number of players and total transfer funds. Here are the top 5 nations that sold the most players.

Top 5 nations to sell the most in the winter market

Coming in first is Brazil selling a total of 176 players for a total sum of $69.5 million, coming in second is England with 168 players for a total sum of $108.6 million in sales, followed third by Argentina at 123 players which includes the sale of Julián Álvarez to Manchester City.

At number four is shockingly the United States with 116 players leaving the leagues in the U.S. at a total value of $73 million. In fifth place is Spain at 113. To say the USA is not a player in World Soccer anymore is ignoring the numbers at this point.

