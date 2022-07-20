River Plate and Gimnasia will face-off for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Argentine League. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

River Plate and Gimnasia will play against each other at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022 Argentine League game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on Paramount+ (Free Trial).

River Plate have lost three of their last five games in the 2022 Argentine League. In fact, River Plate's coach Marcelo Gallardo issued a press conference to adress this situation. Although, he denies that they are in bad shape, it is clear that there's something that needs to change inside River Plate's locker room.

Whereas Gimnasia have won three of their last 5 games in the 2022 Argentine League. Although, the team managed by Nestor Gorosito has lost the last two games. In fact, their last away game was a 2-0 loss to Atletico Tucuman.

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+ (Free Trial)

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

River Plate haven't played as expected lately. The team managed by Marcelo Gallardo ranks 19th in the 2022 Argentine League standings. In fact, River Plate haven't won since Matchday 5 on June 25, when they faced Lanus at Estadio Monumental. In that matchup, River Plate won 2-1.

Whereas Gimnasia are in better shape than River Plate. Although they rank 7th place in the standings, the team managed by Nestor Gorosito has won 2 out of the last 4 games in the 2022 Argentine League. In fact, one of those matchups was a 1-0 win over Rosario Central as visitors.

How to watch River Plate vs Gimnasia in the US

This matchup between River Plate and Gimnasia to be played on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET) for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Argentine League will be available to watch in the US on Paramount+ (Free Trial). Another options is TyC Sports International.

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Argentine League game. According to Caliente, River Plate are favorites to win this game with -200 odds, while Gimnasia have +550 odds to win as visitors. A draw would result in a +300 payout.