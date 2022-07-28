River Plate will clash against Sarmiento for Matchday 11 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here, you can find out all the information of this game such as when, where and how to watch or stream live free the game in the US.

River Plate vs Sarmiento: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or stream live free 2022 Argentine League in the US

River Plate and Sarmiento will face-off for a Matchday 11 matchup of the 2022 Argetine League. Check out all the necessary information for this game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or stream live free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to stream live free this game.

River Plate have gained confidence in the last couple of weeks. In fact, the team managed by Marcelo Gallardo hasn't lost in the last three games of the current season. Also, Los Millionarios had two clean sheets and scored 4 goals in their last two games.

On the other side, Sarmiento had their ups and downs in the last couple of weeks. In fact, Sarmiento lost their last three games of the 2022 Argetine League. Despite Sarmiento are in 12th place at the standings they are in danger of relegation due to the average table of the league.

River Plate vs Sarmiento: Date

River Plate will play against Sarmiento on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). This game will be played at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires for Matchday 11 of the 2022 Argentine League. Both teams seek a win to climb up places at the standings.

River Plate vs Sarmiento: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Sarmiento in the US

River Plate will play against Sarmiento on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires for a Matchday 11 matchup. This 2022 Argentine League game will be available to watch in the US on Paramount+ (Free Trial).