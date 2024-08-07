Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's new star, reveals his disappointment. Find out why Mbappe is sad despite fulfilling his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid was one of the most anticipated signings in world football. However, behind this great news lies a disappointment for the French striker.

Florentino Perez’s decision to sign Mbappe was a coup in the transfer market and a great achievement for Real Madrid. However, this decision resulted in the French striker giving up on one of his dreams.

According to Robert Pires’ statements to Marca, Mbappe’s big dream was participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Russia 2018 World Cup-winning striker would have had the opportunity to play under Thierry Henry and represent his country at home.

Kylian Mbappe’s disappointment

As Robert Pires explained to Marca by the decision of Florentino Perez, the Frenchman could not face the Olympic event and the former midfielder explained the discomfort it caused him: “I know that Mbappe is disappointed. I know that he wanted to play because it is a dream for many to play in the Olympic Games, especially in France, in Paris, in his city.”

Kylian Mbappe of France looks dejected as he leaves the field after defeat to Spain during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The weight of Florentino Perez’s decision

Pires assured that Mbappe respects the decision of the Real Madrid president and that now his priority is to succeed at the white club. However, the player feels a certain nostalgia for not being able to represent his country in the Olympic Games.

France in the final of the Olympic Games

The French national team, coached by Thierry Henry, has reached the final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The French team has shown a great level of play and has qualified as one of the favorites to take the gold medal.

Mbappe’s absence has been noticeable in the French team, but the players have been able to overcome this loss and have reached the final. Next Friday, France will face Spain in the final, in a match that promises to be very exciting.