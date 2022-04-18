PSG are not going to sleep with the prospect of losing Kylian Mbappe in the summer and are already looking at a big-name alternative… Robert Lewandowski.

After their failed attempt yet again to try to win the UEFA Champions League, PSG is looking to build a squad that can win that tournament next season. At PSG the mentality is very much win now and are willing to break the bank on players that may be “passed it” in regard to their market value.

With Kylian Mbappe most likely leaving PSG in the summer on a free transfer, severe doubts that Mauricio Pochettino will be back at the helm next year and stuck on big time contracts with Lionel Messi and Neymar, the PSG brass are hoping the next coach steps in with everything he will need to succeed quickly at the title PSG wants most, the UEFA Champions League.

According to 90min, the main target in the summer to replace the outgoing Mbappe is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski enters the final year of his contract next season and has big interest from Barcelona. Bayern are still hopeful that the Polish striker will stay but as early as March, PSG was considering a move for Lewandowski, even shelling out a high transfer fee that Bayern Munich could not ignore.

What is to become of PSG’s fluid attack with Lewandowski?

If Lewandowski does in fact sign with PSG it would certainly change a lot of the attacking dynamic. Today, PSG is a bit more free flowing with Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar. The reality is that Mbappe picked up a huge portion of the scoring slack given that Messi and Neymar have both had down years in their careers. With Messi playing his worst season of club soccer ever.

The arrival of Lewandowski will most likely cause a shift in formation from 4-3-3 to a more 4-3-2-1. Messi and Neymar could push back and be in more set up roles, where scoring will not be their biggest priority and Lewandowski becomes the center of the attack.

Messi’s best seasons came with playing with capable strikers from Villa, Henry, Suarez, and as far back as Eto’o. Neymar who played very well at Barcelona as the third set up man could once again fill that role to perfection.

If one views the PSG line up the club has a solid base to dream big, and while the coach may change shortly and the club stand to lose their biggest star, a player of the category of Lewandowski can balance a team that needs to capitalize on the talents of their aging stars in order to even dream big of a Champions League.

Lewandowski’s season at Bayern Munich has been more of the same, a total goal machine, 32 goals in 30 games, it is rumored that the Polish striker is looking for a new challenge and with PSG still being in the spotlight and known for shelling out big salaries, it could be a no brainer for both player and Bayern.

For PSG they still have many questions to answer and players like Mauro Icardi to dump, Lewandowski would be a huge shot in the arm for the win now fans, not so much a long-term solution.