The Italian soccer legend was watching the Euros with his family when armed robbers with guns entered his home and took valuables.

Retired Italian football legend Roberto Baggio endured a harrowing experience as he was robbed at gunpoint in his home while watching Italy‘s match against Spain at Euro 2024 on Thursday, local police confirmed.

Around 10 p.m. local time, at least five armed robbers stormed into Baggio’s villa near Vicenza,one of the robbers struck Baggio on the head with a gun when he tried to intervene.

Following the attack, the robbers confined Baggio, 57, and his family to a room while they ransacked the house, taking away jewelry, watches, and cash.

Roberto Baggio safe after robbery

Once the robbers departed, Baggio managed to break free from the room and promptly alerted the authorities. He was subsequently hospitalized for treatment, receiving stitches for his head injury. Fortunately, his family members emerged from the ordeal unharmed.

Reflecting on the incident, Baggio conveyed his relief that the violence inflicted primarily resulted in physical injuries that could be treated. “Anything can happen under such circumstances,” he remarked in a statement to the Italian news agency ANSA. “Now we need to overcome the fear.”