Marco Verratti, renowned as one of Italy’s most influential players over the last decade, will unfortunately be absent from representing his country at Euro 2024. His absence has sparked curiosity among fans and pundits alike. Let’s delve into the reasons behind his non-participation in this prestigious tournament.

The last few years have arguably been the most challenging for Italian soccer. Following their triumph in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Italy encountered a series of setbacks. First came the disappointments of early eliminations in the group stages of South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

However, the nadir was yet to come. Italy failed to qualify for both the 2018 Russia and the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cups. Amidst these disappointments, a lone success stands out like an oasis in the desert: Euro 2020. Remembering that championship team inevitably brings to mind its illustrious stars, among whom Marco Verratti undoubtedly shone.

Marco Verratti out of Euro 2024

The decision to exclude Verratti is linked to his current situation, being away from the top leagues. He currently plays for the Qatari club Al-Arabi, having previously been with Paris Saint-Germain.

Adding to this, there were reports that the player declined an international call-up, which ultimately influenced Luciano Spalletti‘s decision to omit someone who was a cornerstone of Italy’s heroic conquest at Euro 2020.