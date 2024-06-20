The Netherlands and France will face each other in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!
[Watch Netherlands vs France live in the USA on ViX]
Two of the main contenders to win the tournament will face off in a match that many believe could determine the group leaders. On one side are France, the current World Cup runners-up, who, despite their initial victory, received the tough news, since thwy could lose Mbappe due to a nose injury.
On the other side are the Netherlands, who are aware that their recent record against France are the underdogs. Nevertheless, they will aim to change this trend by securing a victory that allows them to remain the leaders of the group.
Netherlands vs France: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (June 22)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 22)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 22)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 22)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 22)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Netherlands vs France in the USA
The Netherlands and France will headline one of the most anticipated duels of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can catch this exciting game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!
Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between the Netherlands and France.
Netherlands vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports
Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1
France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1
Germany: MagentaTV, Days First, Servus TV
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision
International: Sport 24
Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1 SIC
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports