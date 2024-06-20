Netherlands face France in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Netherlands vs France: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

The Netherlands and France will face each other in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch Netherlands vs France live in the USA on ViX]

Two of the main contenders to win the tournament will face off in a match that many believe could determine the group leaders. On one side are France, the current World Cup runners-up, who, despite their initial victory, received the tough news, since thwy could lose Mbappe due to a nose injury.

On the other side are the Netherlands, who are aware that their recent record against France are the underdogs. Nevertheless, they will aim to change this trend by securing a victory that allows them to remain the leaders of the group.

Netherlands vs France: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 22)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 22)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 22)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 22)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 22)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Netherlands vs France in the USA

The Netherlands and France will headline one of the most anticipated duels of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can catch this exciting game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between the Netherlands and France.

Netherlands vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Days First, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1 SIC

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports