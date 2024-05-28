Rodrygo Goes took to social media as a clip of an interview seemed to put his future at Real Madrid up in the air just days before the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

With the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final just days away from us, Real Madrid fans suddenly got worried about the future of Rodrygo Goes at the club due to a controversial clip that went viral.

DAZN posted a clip of an interview with Rodrygo in which the Brazilian player seems to leave his future up in the air, which made noise considering Los Blancos are about to take part in a continental final.

“At Real Madrid forever? Yes, well, you can never know, I have a contract, but the years I’ve already spent here, it’s been a pleasure for me. I always want to stay but let’s see,” Rodrygo said in Spanish.

Rodrygo’s repost suggests he’s not planning to leave Madrid

Unsurprisingly, this gave a lot to talk about on the Internet, sparking all kinds of reactions from Real Madrid fans, and it didn’t take long for Rodrygo to notice the impact of this clip.

It turns out that the winger apparently made a mistake with the verb tense, so he was not trying to suggest he could be on the way out of the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

In fact, the former Santos player reposted this post on X (formerly Twitter): “Rodrygo’s entourage denies that the player is thinking about leaving Real Madrid. The Brazilian has the hope of making history at Real Madrid and does not consider any other option. Rodrygo got the tense wrong and DAZN launched a bait with that clip.”

In November 2023, Rodrygo signed a contract extension with Real Madrid to remain at the club through the 2027-28 season. This term, the Brazilian boasts 17 goals and 9 assists in 50 appearances for El Merengue across all competitions.