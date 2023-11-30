Rodrygo cannot talk about the fight with Lionel Messi by order of Real Madrid

Rodrygo Goes, the rising star of Real Madrid, is in the middle of a big controversy with Lionel Messi after a fight with the legend and Rodrigo De Paul during the match between Brazil and Argentina as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Minutes before the start of the game, Argentine fans were brutally attacked by the Brazilian police at Maracana Stadium. As a consequence, Messi and Rodrygo intervened.

Lionel Messi gave an order to his teammates and asked all of them to leave the field. They went straight to the locker room until the police stopped beating fans and security was guaranteed. However, Rodrygo saw this as an evasive action and, according to many reports, supposedly called them cowards.

Now, for the first time since the incidents, Rodrygo had to face the press and was asked specifically about what happened in the match with Messi considering the star grabbed him by the neck and yelled at him.

Rodrygo speaks for the first time about the fight with Lionel Messi

According to a video posted by Fox Sports, Lionel Messi had a huge answer for Rodrygo prior to the match. “We are world champions. Why are we cowards? Keep your mouth shut. Watch your mouth, kid.”

This Wednesday, after the Champions League game between Real Madrid and Napoli at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Rodrygo was questioned about all the controversy with Messi and this was his answer. “I can’t talk about this.”

At that moment, reporters asked Rodrygo why he couldn’t talk about the issue. “Real Madrid doesn’t allow me, right?”, was the explanation by the player while laughing and looking to a member of the club’s staff. In that moment, the person took him away from the microphones and cameras.

Rodrygo’s dad also attacked Lionel Messi on social media

When it seemed that no one else could add fuel to the controversy between Lionel Messi and Rodrygo Goes, the father of the Brazilian player ignited Instagram with a harsh message against Leo.

“The ‘saint’ who doesn’t get into trouble with anyone… Seriously, is anyone surprised?” were the words of Rodrygo’s father as a story, along with images of the clashes between the captain of the Argentine national team and the Real Madrid forward.