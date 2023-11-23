Unfortunately, the beautiful game continues to be marred by racism. On Thursday, Real Madrid and Brazil international Rodrygo said he was victim of racist insults on social media in recent days.

“Racists are always active. My social networks were invaded with insults and all kinds of nonsense,” the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram. On Tuesday, he played for the Selecao in the 1-0 loss to Argentina.

Rodrygo didn’t blame any fanbase in particular for the abuse, so it’s not completely clear if the insults had something to do with his last game. Fellow countryman and Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior also stood against racism on countless occasions.

“If we don’t do what they want, if we don’t behave as they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don’t lower our heads when we are attacked, if we occupy spaces that they think is theirs, racists take action with all this criminal behavior,” Rodrygo added. “But it’s their bad luck, we will not stop!”.

Rodrygo had an argument with Messi in the World Cup Qualifier

With Vinicius and Neymar out due to injury, Rodrygo had the duty of carrying Brazil’s attack against La Albiceleste. But the winger made more headlines because of a heated exchange with Lionel Messi.

The game was delayed for about 30 minutes as the Argentine players decided to return to the tunnel as a sign of protest against the baton charge launced by the local police against the away fans.

When Messi and company returned to the field to play the game, the Inter Miami star and Rodrigo de Paul were immediately seen arguing with Rodrygo. That was shortly before the kick-off.

According to ESPN, the Brazilian player told Messi they were “cowards” for walking off the field. “We are the World Champions, how are we cowards? Watch your mouth kid,” Messi allegedly answered.

Brazil with work to do in the Qualifiers

With their loss to Argentina, the Brazilian national team dropped to sixth place in the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Fernando Diniz’s men have seven points, the same they had before the November break.

The Selecao are riding on a three-game losing streak, and the game before that was a draw with Venezuela at home. The road to the next World Cup won’t be back until September 2024, so they will find themselves in this spot for a while. In June, they will take part in the Copa America.