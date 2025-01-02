Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City's defender

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in Al Nassr has been put into question, as the Portuguese star is reportedly considering not renewing his contract, the Saudi Pro League team is looking to bring new talent from Europe. Per reports, they are eyeing Manchester City captain Kyle Walker. However, they are not the only ones.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, along with Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, are all interested in signing Walker, either in January or next summer. It is believed that Manchester City would be open to letting the 34-year-old defender leave the Etihad Stadium, provided the transfer fee is right.

Walker has been struggling with his form at City, sparking speculation about his future at the club. The defending Premier League champions are currently enduring their worst run of results since their rise to the top in 2012, and manager Pep Guardiola is believed to be exploring ways to improve performances and possibly rebuild an aging squad.

Walker has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the past two seasons and has previously acknowledged that a move to the Middle East could tempt him. In a March interview on the FIVE podcast, he said, “I’ll never say never. The money they’re offering and everything else is obviously a huge factor in why players are heading there. Ronaldo opened the pathway for everyone to follow.”

Kyle Walker is being linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia ( Carl Recine/Getty Images)

This is not the only move that Al Nassr are making in the transfer market. Brazilian midfielder Talisca has been linked with a move to Fenerbahçe, but the latest reports suggest that not final decision has been made.

Ronaldo’s potential exit from Al Nassr

While Ronaldo has spoken highly of his time in Saudi Arabia, according to a report from Marca, the Portuguese star is considering leaving Al Nassr at the end of the season. While previous reports suggested that Ronaldo was in negotiations for his renewal, it seems like he is not ruling out a possible change.

On the other hand, Al Nassr has a new CEO, with Majed AlJamaan replacing Guido Fienga. According to Fabrizio Romando, Fienga took care of Al Nassr plans including recent talented signings, record sale of Seko Fofana and he’s gonna continue to support the team and his shareholder PIF in the development of strategy football investments decisions.

After finishing as runners-up in the Saudi Pro League in the past two seasons, Al Nassr are currently fourth in the standings under Stefano Pioli, who arrived in September. They also are looking to go far in the AFC Champions League Elite, in which they third in Group B.

