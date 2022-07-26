The 2022 pre-season summer friendly game between Salzburg and Liverpool will played on Wednesday, July, 27, 2022. Check out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Salzburg vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 Club Friendly in your country

Salzburg will host Liverpool in a 2022 Club Friendly matchup on July 27, as both teams prepare the upcoming 2022-23 season. Check out here the kick-off time of this Friendly football matchup and how to watch or live stream it in your country.

RB Salzburg are already playing for their national league, but they still have to play this friendly matchup. The team managed by Matthias Jaissle won the first game of the 2022-23 season to Austrian Wien as hosts. So, the Austrian side will have a real challenge this Wednesday.

Whereras Liverpool will play one more time before heading to Wembley to play against Manchester City. The team managed by Jurgen Klopp has played several games as they want to clinch the Premier League 2022-23 championship as well as the Champions League title.

Salzburg vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Bahamas: 2:00 PM

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (Thrusday)

Barbados: 2:00 PM

Belize: 12:00 PM

Botswana: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Brunei: 2:00 AM (Thrusday)

Burundi: 8:00 PM

Cameroon: 7:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Eswatini: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 9:00 PM

Fiji: 6:00 AM (Thrusday)

France: 6:00 PM

Gambia: 6:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Guyana: 2:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Lesotho: 8:00 PM

Liberia: 6:00 PM

Malawi: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (Thrusday)

Malta: 8:00 PM

Mauritius: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Namibia: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Thrusday)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Pakistan: 11:00 PM

Papua New Guinea: 4:00 AM (Thrusday)

Philippines: 2:00 AM (Thrusday)

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Rwanda: 8:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (Thursday)

Solomon Islands: 5:00 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

South Sudan: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 11:30 PM

Sudan: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 9:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 9:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM

Salzburg vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN 4 Norte

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Germany: ServusTV

International: LFCTV GO

Ireland: LFCTV

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

UK: LFCTV