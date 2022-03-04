River Plate will visit San Lorenzo this Saturday, March 5 at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium for the Matchday 5 of the Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

San Lorenzo vs River Plate: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US

San Lorenzo and River Plate will face each other this Saturday, March 5 at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium, better known as “Nuevo Gasometro”, in a game valid for the Matchday 5 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

River Plate come from drawing in their last game in an incredible way. After winning 2-0 at home against Racing, the coach Marcelo Gallardo chose to delay his team (taking a rather conservative stance) and thus Avellaneda's team managed to equalize the score, taking a draw that felt like a victory. The "Millonarios" will go for recovery in this Derby against San Lorenzo.

On the local side, in their first four games they have barely been able to get 2 points out of a possible 12 (two draws and two losses) in this Copa de la Liga 2022. There is a lot of discomfort in “El Ciclón”, so much so that their reserve team has lost the first five games. The team led by Pedro Troglio will try to get out of this bad moment, and winning this Derby could be a good start.

San Lorenzo vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Pedro Bidegain Stadium, Bajo Flores, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

San Lorenzo vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total, these two rivals have faced 189 times (not counting the matches during the amateur era). River Plate are the dominators of the statistics, since they won 73 opportunities, while San Lorenzo did so in 53. In addition, there were 63 draws. This is one of the most important Derbies in Argentine soccer as it is played by two of the country's top championship winners in history.

How to watch or live stream San Lorenzo vs River Plate in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, March 5 at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium (“Nuevo Gasometro”) Stadium for the Matchday 5 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between San Lorenzo and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: PrendeTV, TyC Sports Internacional.

San Lorenzo vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: unsurprisingly River Plate are the favorite with -134 odds, while San Lorenzo have +375. A tie would finish in a +260 payout.

DraftKings San Lorenzo +375 Tie +260 River Plate -134

*Odds via Caliente