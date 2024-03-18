San Marino, often labeled as the least successful team globally, will step outside UEFA boundaries to play against Concacaf‘s Saint Kitts and Nevis in an international friendly match in 2024. Here you will find out all the critical information regarding this unique fixture, including options for watching the match on TV or through live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

Yes, in case you still had doubts it’s true: San Marino are venturing beyond UEFA to clash with a team from a different confederation. For fans who have been closely monitoring the “Serenissima” over the years, curious about how they would fare against similarly ranked teams from other confederations, this match offers a chance to satisfy that curiosity.

San Marino, often dubbed the least successful team in football history, will compete against a non-UEFA team, confederation in which they have never been able to win beyond a friendly against Liechtenstein in 2004. Their opponents, Saint Kitts and Nevis, are looking to use this opportunity to prepare rigorously for their upcoming fixtures.

San Marino vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Saint Kitts and Nevis: 3:45 PM

San Marino: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

San Marino vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Italy: SMtv San Marino

San Marino: SMtv San Marino

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App