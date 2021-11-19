Santos Laguna and Atletico San Luis face off on Saturday, November 20, in the Wild Card round of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura playoffs. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Club competition is back and it will bring us the beginning of the 2021 Apertura playoffs. Santos Laguna and Atletico San Luis clash on Saturday, November 20, in the Wild Card round aiming to remain alive in the Liga MX postseason. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The hosts have fought until the end to make it directly into the quarterfinals, but they came up short. Santos, however, face the worst-seeded team that advanced to this stage and they have home advantage.

On the other hand, Atletico San Luis have really struggled in the tournament, but somehow they found their way into the postseason. Will Marcelo Mendez Russo's side produce an upset?

Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 8 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nueva Corona, Torreon

Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis: Storylines

Santos Laguna finished in fifth place in the 2021 Torneo Apertura regular season standings with 24 points, missing a top-four finish just by four points. Last time out, they draw with the upcoming opponents.

Atletico San Luis, meanwhile, have failed to pick up a victory in their last six games. Despite their awful streak, they made it to the Wild Card due to goal difference, as they were tied with Mazatlan and Necaxa with 20 points.

How to watch or live stream Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis in the US

The game to be played between Santos Laguna and Atletico San Luis will be broadcast in the US on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Sports 1, and FOX Deportes.

Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have unveiled their predictions for this game. Unsurprisingly, FanDuel sees Santos Laguna as heavy favorites with -135 odds, while Atletico San Luis have +360, and a tie would result in a +260 payout.

FanDuel Santos Laguna -135 Tie +260 Atletico San Luis +360

* Odds via FanDuel.